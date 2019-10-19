No one has been prosecuted in the death of Kerrville native William “Billy” Louis Robinson, who was found deceased in August 2013 by apparent bludgeoning.
Robinson, a 47-year-old homeless man, was found by another homeless man in a vacant, unimproved lot just south of Clay Street in the 600 block of Water Street on Aug. 24, 2013.
“The case remains active and investigators are pursuing leads as they develop, but there have been no recent developments in that case,” said KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in a recent email.
Robinson graduated from Tivy High School in 1987 and workded various jobs, including food service, which he loved, according to Robinson’s obituary. He chose homelessness “but he still loved his family and his family loved him,” states the obituary, which can be found at https://bit.ly/33TwEsH.
Anyone with information about Robinson’s death is asked to call police at 830-257-8181 or Kerr County Crimestoppers at 896-8477 (TIPS).
