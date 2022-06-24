Leadership Kerr County Class No. 36 donates a $10,335 check to the Doyle Community Center. On hand for the presentation are, from left, Lindsey Gulledge, Chad Hyde, Jody Tilmon, Doyle board president Delayne Sigerman, Doyle executive director B.K. Gamble, Trina Sanchez and Lauren Jette.
John Bencken, left, and his support dog Suzie were on hand Thursday to accept a check from the Leadership Kerr County Class No. 36. Members of the class include, from left, Laurie Simpson, Carson Paulos, Andrew Gay, Lindsey Gulledge, Trina Sanchez and Lauren Jette. William Scott with his support dog, Kohl, and Buzz Dunaway represented VA Dogs of Texas. The nonprofit received a $10,335 check.
Roger Mathews
Leadership Kerr County is a training program sponsored by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, which educates a select number of community leaders each year.
Each year, the leadership class plans and executes a fundraiser on behalf of the chamber as a part of its course of study. This year, Class No. 36 put together Easterfest, a celebration on the banks of the Guadalupe River. After all expenses, the group was able to donate more than $20,000 to two local nonprofits. This week, LKC representatives presented checks for $10,335 to both the Doyle Community Center and Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas.
