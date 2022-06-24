 Leadership Kerr County is a training program sponsored by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, which educates a select number of community leaders each year. 

Each year, the leadership class plans and executes a fundraiser on behalf of the chamber as a part of its course of study. This year, Class No. 36 put together Easterfest, a celebration on the banks of the Guadalupe River. After all expenses, the group was able to donate more than $20,000 to two local nonprofits. This week, LKC representatives presented checks for $10,335 to both the Doyle Community Center and Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas.

