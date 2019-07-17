HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. Summer of ’69. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
3. Backlash. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
4. Lost and Found. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
5. Evvie Drake Starts Over. Linda Holmes. Ballantine
6. City of Girls. Elizabeth Gilbert. Riverhead
7. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
8. Mrs. Everything. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
9. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact. Mike Maden. Putnam
10. Whisper Network. Chandler Baker. Flatiron
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Pioneers. David McCullough. Simon & Schuster
2. Unfreedom of the Press. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
3. Songs of America. Meacham/McGraw. Random House
4. Becoming. Michelle Obama. Crown
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing. Rachel Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership
6. The Coffee Bean. Gordon/West. Wiley
7. Howard Stern Comes Again. Howard Stern. Simon & Schuster
8. Dare to Lead. Brene Brown. Random House
9. Never Play Dead. Tomi Lahren. Broadside
10. Everything Is F*cked. Mark Manson. Harper
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Dell
2. Cottage by the Sea. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
3. Someone to Honor. Mary Balogh. Berkley
4. Tailspin. Sandra Brown. Vision
5. The Store. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central
6. Past Tense. Lee Child. Dell
7. The Perfect Couple. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
8. Triple Homicide. James Patterson. Vision
9. In His Father’s Footsteps. Danielle Steel. Dell
10. Burning Daylight. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
2. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Bantam
3. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Heather Morris. Harper
5. The Outsider. Stephen King. Gallery
6. The President Is Missing. Clinton/Patterson. Grand Central/Knopf
7. The Woman in the Window. A.J. Finn. Morrow
8. Long Road to Mercy. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. The Mueller Report. Scribner
10. A Gentleman in Moscow. Amor Towles. Penguin Books
