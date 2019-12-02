A 26-year-old Harper man was in the county jail Sunday on suspicion of felony drug dealing and violating probation.
Records indicate Christopher Jay Harper was arrested Friday by a sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of dealing a drug in penalty group 1 — likely either meth, heroin, or cocaine — and violating probation on a felony theft charge from 2017.
Harper has been accused of dealing the drug on June 1, according to court records. The indictment has been sealed, but it likely will be unsealed on Monday by district clerk staff once they are aware Harper has been arrested. Harper is on probation for stealing paint ball guns and related equipment from a man on April 1, 2017. The items stolen were valued more than $2,500, making the charge a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
