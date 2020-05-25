A 27-year-old Ingram woman accused of injuring a child in a drunk-driving crash is among the 12 people arrested in Kerr County so far this month on accusations of driving while intoxicated.
A police officer who had responded to a report of a crash at 6:34 p.m. May 9 in Ingram arrested Lorena Flores and accused her of two felonies: driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 and intoxication assault with serious bodily injury. Flores was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and a specimen was collected for analysis by a lab operated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Flores was released from the county jail on May 9 on bonds totaling $10,000.
When asked whether the injured person was alright, Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin said in an email that “this case is still pending labs and under investigation so what I can release is limited.”
Griffin only confirmed that the injured person was a child in the vehicle, no one else was in the vehicle, and no other parties were involved. He provided a copy of the incident report.
Others jailed this month on accusations of DWI include:
Amanda Nicole Tarlton, arrested May 2 by Kerrville Police Department, released May 3 on $1,500 bond.
Belinda Gail Dean, arrested May 3 by Kerrville Police Department, released May 4 on $1,000 bond.
Juan Jose Ortiz, arrested May 3 by Kerrville Police Department, released May 4 on $2,000 bond.
Tanya Michelle Phillips, arrested May 4 by Kerrville Police Department, released May 5 on $1,000 bond.
Stephen Kelly Crites, arrested May 7 by Kerrville Police Department, released May 7 on $1,000 bond.
Eder Octavio Meza Rodelo, arrested May 7 by Kerrville Police Department, released May 8 on $2,500 in bonds.
Joanna Lizette Gonzalez, arrested May 8 by Kerrville Police Department, released May 9 on $2,000 bond.
Carlos Adrian Cabrera, arrested May 10 by the Department of Public Safety, released May 10 on $4,000 in bonds.
Brianna Lee Garcia, arrested May 10 by Kerrville Police Department, released May 11 on $1,500 bond.
Jose Daniel Reyes Perez, arrested May 17 by Kerrville Police Department, held indefinitely pending transfer to immigrations and customs authorities.
Kathleen Mary Hammond, arrested May 20 by Kerrville Police Department, bond hadn’t been set as of this writing.
