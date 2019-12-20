It’s the center of Harper recreation, and the community just received a significant grant to continue to enhance its offerings.
With a $55,000 grant from the Dallas-based The Meadows Foundation, the Harper Community Park Association can use the money to help pay for some of the costs of the recently completed Harper Community Hall, a 9,000-square-foot building that includes two conference rooms, a kitchen and dance floor. The hall is available for rent to Haper Community Park Association members as well as the public.
Serving the Harper community for 73 years, the park association, receives no federal funding to assist its efforts to provide recreational space for public use for special events. Community Hall
Since its inception in 1948, The Meadows Foundation serves the people of Texas by giving more than $775 million in grants to more than 3,000 Texas institutions and agencies. The Foundation historically looks for programs and services that employ innovative ways to solve community problems through fine arts and the environment.
The Harper Community Park is made available to the Harper Independent School District to use both for fundraising and a 5-kilometer run that draws in both local and out of town participants, as well as the hands-on, out-of- the classroom educational opportunities that abound in a natural setting with the Hill Country native plant and animal habitats and pond to explore.
