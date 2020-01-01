The annual Polar Bear Plunge is prepped and ready to slide willing participants into the potentially icy depths of the Guadalupe River today at Mo-Ranch in Hunt.
All the money raised from this 27th annual event will go to Hill Country Youth Ranch’s Children’s Fund, which helps pay for basic kid experiences like birthday parties, allowances and field trips.
The event starts at 1 p.m. today, although registration is set for noon and people can still sign up to slide down Mo-Ranch’s 35-foot slide into the river. Sliders must raise pledges in advance or pay a minimum of $25 contribution to the nonprofit.
This year’s top fundraisers were Gregg Appel, CEO of Centennial Bank, and Krystle Ramsay, current director operations and soon-to-be executive director of HCYR.
“I have been afforded the opportunity to be part of the HCYR Family for 14 years,” said Ramsay, who raised more than $6,000. “I have loved every minute and would do anything in my power to ensure our ‘HCYR Littles’ have the life they were meant to have. Why am I doing this? Because they are worth it.”
For their fundraising efforts, Ramsay and Appel were named the Queen and King of the Polar Bear Plunge. So far, more than $54,000 has been raised for the children at HCYR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.