The city of Ingram is in the process of drafting up a service agreement in order to annex Forest Oak Mobile Home Park into city limits.
During an Ingram City Council meeting on Tuesday, Forest Oak Mobile Home Park approached the council to see what’s necessary to get annexed into the city. The park, a 3-acre property with 19 homes at Riverview Road and Chole Lane, is seeking to connect to the city wastewater system.
“They deferred everything right now,” said City Administrator Mark Bosma. “Instead of moving forward, we are going to start working on a service agreement with them.”
The timeline for the project is unknown, Bosma said, but time is of the essence for park owner Johnny Sharp.
The mobile home park’s current septic system is estimated to be more than 30 years old and is out of compliance with the state health and safety code and the Texas Administrative Code, according to Jason Sorensen, an assistant county attorney who prosecuted a case against the park.
In December, a jury convicted Sharp of five Class C misdemeanor counts of failing to abate an immediate health hazard.
In December, Sorenson said that the county attorney’s office is expecting the park to be annexed, but if progress isn’t made soon, the county may consider further legal action.
The owners of the park have been trying to officially become a part of the city since 2017, but past attempts have not been successful due to the park owners not being able to afford the costs of meeting city standards.
