Lauren Tilley, coordinator of professional and digital learning for the Kerrville Independent School District, addresses the board of trustees at the Monday meeting. Tilley told the board that teachers are tired, stressed, and are looking for ways to spend more time planning for class. In the 2022-2023 school year, there will be six dedicated days set aside for teacher planning.
With all of the stress generated by COVID-19 in the last two years, and the effect it had on students and teachers, the Kerrville Independent School District is moving toward a more focused approach to professional development and to allow more time for planning for instructors, according to Lauren Tilley, coordinator of professional and digital learning.
Tilley presented an update to the board of trustees Monday at the regularly scheduled meeting. Tilley informed the board that KISD teachers are stressed and making it day to day.
