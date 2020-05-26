A 19-year-old Kerrville man was arrested for the third time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of felony drug dealing.
A Kerrville Police Department officer arrested Charles Alexandro Flores on May 23 and accused the man of dealing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2 or 2-A, which includes dozens of drugs, such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, forms of THC and synthetic marijuana.
Flores was being held on a $5,000 bond as of May 25.
He was arrested in previous years on accusations of public intoxication twice and obstruction or retaliation, but dispositions of the charges were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.