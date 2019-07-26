Abundant sunshine returns today with daytime highs climbing into the lower and middle 90s. Humidity values remain low for one more day. Winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
It should be much warmer tonight as familiar low clouds return after midnight. Low temperatures range from 65 to 70 degrees. Low-lying areas may be a touch cooler. Humidity levels rapidly increase Saturday and Sunday with a few showers and storms possible this weekend, especially on Sunday.
High temperatures climb into the lower 90s Saturday.
Sunday will be humid with high temperatures in the middle 90s.
Next week looks very hot and humid.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
