Fall is still avoiding the Texas Hill Country this weekend.
Models are still showing a pattern change this coming week, but they are keeping the cooler air up north for the time being.
The heat and humidity continue Saturday. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Highs warm into the lower and middle 90s. Southeast winds remain occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
Low clouds develop late Saturday night. It will remain muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.
Stray storms are possible Sunday, but rain chances are low. High temperatures climb into the middle 90s under partly sunny skies.
Sunday night becomes mostly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The heat and humidity will continue Monday with highs in the middle 90s. This pattern is running about five to ten degrees above average for this time of the year.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
