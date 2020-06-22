A Kerrville man facing more than 250 felony counts in a child porn case was found incompetent to stand trial, in a Thursday court ruling.
Keith Alan Harmon appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Thursday, and the court reviewed the defendant’s court-ordered competency examination.
A psychologist examined Harmon last year and submitted a report in September 2019 finding him incompetent to stand trial. Pattillo issued an order that Harmon enter a state health facility to be treated for mental illness until such time as the man is again competent to stand trial.
Harmon, born in 1970, also is accused of failing to abide by sex offender registration requirements. An indictment filed last year accuses him of failing to report a Jeep that he owned or operated. He was required to report it to the Kerrville Police Department, the indictment states.
Harmon must register as a sex offender because he pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2001. He was put on probation and wasn’t convicted of the offense, however.
In the recent case, Harmon was indicted after a six-month investigation that started in 2018 when Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a tip that Harmon allegedly had child pornography.
Investigators searched his home, business, vehicle and cellphone and found hundreds of images of child porn, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office around the time of his arrest that year.
He was arrested a few times after indictments in the case, but never spent more than a night in jail before making bond, according to jail records.
