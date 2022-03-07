Panels of "Landprint," a four-panel work by local artist Michael Bailey, were installed on the Jefferson Street side of the Kerrville Daily Times building in advance of their unveiling, set for Wednesday, March 9 at noon.
Courtesy
A four-panel mural by local artist Michael Bailey will be unveiled on the Jefferson Street side of The Kerrville Daily Times, 429 Jefferson St. A ribbon cutting will take place at noon Wednesday, March 9, with the artist, members of the Kerrville Urban Trail System and The Times newspaper staff present.
The four-panel design, titled “landprint,” is a depiction of Kerrville with the use of contour lines with the Guadalupe River meandering through the middle of the city. The four panels depict the development of Kerrville, each one increasing in complexity, from a small farming community to the city’s current status. Colors range from blues and browns, representing raw land and the river, progressing from left to right, with spots of orange depicting cookfires and logging camps along the river. As civilization progresses the orange spots grow and merge, ending in the final panel which shows the spread of development.
