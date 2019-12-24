A 43-year-old Ingram man who went to prison for trying to burn down the county jail was jailed for the 24th time in Kerr County.
Clay Arron Roberts, who was jailed Dec. 19, is under indictment on the following felony charges: evidence tampering, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of possessing less than 1 gram of methamphetamine. His pending misdemeanor charges include bail jumping and failure to appear in court and failing to identify a fugitive.
Roberts was first jailed in Kerr County as an adult when he was 18 years old — in 1995 — on two felony charges of using someone’s credit card without consent. He was put on probation but violated it and was sent to a lockdown drug/alcohol addiction facility run by the Texas Department of Corrections, according to county records.
Roberts was sentenced to four years in prison in September 2007 after pleading guilty to possessing 1 to 4 grams of cocaine. He was released on parole and sentenced to 18 months in prison three years later for dealing methamphetamine and a fake drug, according to records.
On June 14, 2010, while in the county jail on felony drug charges, Roberts started a fire and was convicted of arson by District Judge Robert Barton the next year. Barton sentenced Roberts to a year in state jail.
Some of Roberts’s arrests involve allegations of violating probation or parole, possessing marijuana, speeding and bail jumping.
