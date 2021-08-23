Three people were taken to hospitals — two with serious injuries — in two head-on vehicle crashes on Sunday less than a mile apart on Bandera Highway north and south of the curve at Center Point River Road.
A woman around 18-20 years old was taken by air ambulance to an out-of-county hospital Sunday night with life-threatening injuries after a crash about 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bandera Highway, said Charles Holt, chief of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department. A man about the same age in the same vehicle was taken by land ambulance to a hospital, also with life threatening injuries. Their status wasn’t available as of press time.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.