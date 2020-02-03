Former Schreiner University President Dr. Tim Summerlin will present “Wendell Berry’s Compassionate Community” as part of the Chautauqua Speaker Series at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Logan Library on campus.
Summerlin received his BA in English from Abilene Christian College, followed by multiple graduate degrees in English from Yale University.
For two decades, he has taught courses in English composition and American literature. He has authored numerous publications including book chapters, articles and professional papers. He served as Schreiner University President from 2001-2016.
Kentucky poet and farmer Wendell Berry has firm convictions about the relationship between humanity, nature and civil society.
“Chautauqua” was a cultural and social movement that started in upstate New York in the 1870s and flourished until the 1920s. During this time, hundreds of touring chautauquas presented lectures and other forms of “cultural enrichment.”
For more information on Schreiner University’s Chautauqua Speaker Series, contact Dr. Karen Sides at kjsides@schreiner.edu or 830-955-5701.
