Kerrville and Kerr County are right in the path for what could be some strong weather today, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather forecast features strong winds and possible heavy thunderstorms across the region, and Kerr County lies in an area with a marginal chance for strong rain and damaging winds.
To the northeast, however, along the Interstate 35 corridor, there could be strong storms and possible tornadoes.
The strong storms are expected to move across Texas today and much of the south and midwest. The front is being pushed by a strong cold front moving east across West Texas.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 30-70% chance of rain starting at 3 p.m. today in Kerrville. That forecast includes a chance of thunderstorms. Highs are expected to be in the high 60s.
This would be the first significant storm to hit the area since Oct. 30, according to Weather Service records.
-KDT Staff
FORECAST BY DR. DOPPLER:
A powerful storm system will intensify as it crosses Texas during the day today.
This system will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon and this evening.
During the afternoon, a Pacific cold front/dryline will track across the area. Models show storms initiating across the Hill Country between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Storms could rapidly intensify and become severe with strong wind gusts to 60 mph, isolated tornadoes and large hail possible.
This would be a rather rare event for January across the Texas Hill Country.
The severe weather risk will not last long as the front rapidly pushes to the east. Severe weather risks should diminish by suppertime as winds become west behind the front/dryline.
There is also the possibility that we will get skipped with the best chance of storms favoring areas from Kerrville east to Austin and San Antonio.
By midnight, this line of storms will be near Houston and across East Texas giving us an indication of how fast the storms will move if they develop.
Daytime highs warm into the middle and upper 70’s if we receive enough sunshine. Southerly winds average 15 to 25 mph ahead of the front with winds becoming west during the afternoon once the front clears the area.
A secondary stronger cold front pushes through the area Friday night. This will bring colder overnight lows in the middle 30’s. Winds become northwest at 15 to 25 mph overnight.
Saturday will be sunny, windy and colder with highs around 60 degrees. Northwest winds average 15 to 25 mph early in the day tapering off during the afternoon.
Clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s Saturday night.
Clouds increase Sunday, but no precipitation is expected with highs in the middle 60’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.