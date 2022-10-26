Landon Lloyd Miller will perform Friday, Oct. 28, at Arcadia Live, as a part of the On Deck: Happy Hour Acoustic Session. Miller will perform Americana music from his latest album, “Light Shine Through.” (Courtesy photo)
Landon Lloyd Miller, local singer-songwriter, will perform 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Arcadia Live’s outside deck during happy hour as a part of On Deck: Happy Hour Acoustic Session.
Miller, who has been a resident in Kerrville for the last two years, performs Americana-style music, inspired by folksongs, murder ballads and counry classics all mixed together. His professional career has been as eclectic as his music is. He has been a coffee roaster, documentary filmmaker, performer and currently subsidizes his music career as a winemaker at a winery in Fredericksburg.
