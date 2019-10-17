This past week I enjoyed reading stories from Texas and the Southwest, stories about vaqueros, coyotes, lost mines, wolves and ranchers. Ben Lilly, Charles Goodnight and others told their stories, not as characters from a history book, but as themselves. I heard singing and rested by a campfire while reading the firsthand reports of frontier life. These true tales are much more than history.
The man who collected these stories was J. Frank Dobie. The book I’ve been reading is “The Essential J. Frank Dobie,” edited by Steven L. Davis, published recently by the Texas A&M University Press.
Dobie had connections to Kerrville; his sister who co-owned a bookstore here, and he often spent time writing during his stays at her home in Kerrville.
The late Forrest Salter, the kind publisher of the Kerrville Mountain Sun decades ago, was a student of Dobie’s at the University of Texas in Austin. Lots of people in Kerrville knew Dobie. He was like a cousin who came to see us in Kerrville; a cousin we liked, even if we disagreed with his politics. There are far more interesting things than politics.
J. Frank Dobie was one of the first Texas writers to gain national attention; before Dobie, the words “Texas” and “writer” were seldom used together. Not only was Dobie a successful professional writer, he demonstrated one could make life in the Southwest a literary subject.
Fred Gipson, who also has connections to Kerrville, and is the author of “Old Yeller,” “Hound Dog Man” and other books set in Texas, said he never realized it was possible to live in Texas and be a writer until Dobie set the example. Other Texas writers have been influenced by Dobie, whether they admit it or not, including some of his harshest critics.
For the reader, Dobie presents a problem. To get a true sense of Dobie as a writer, the reader would have to track down and winnow from the mountain of pieces Dobie published during his long career. He wrote for newspapers and magazines, he wrote books, he had a syndicated column, he gave lectures, he was a college professor and he was the longtime secretary-editor of the Texas Folklore Society.
Just finding the best place to start is daunting.
Fortunately, a new book, “The Essential J. Frank Dobie,” edited by Steven L. Davis, provides a helpful trailhead. Davis, the literary curator of the Witliff Collections at Texas State University in San Marcos, is also the author of a biography of Dobie. Davis is a knowledgeable and reliable guide.
“My hope,” Davis writes in his introduction, “is that these stories will interest and delight you as much as they have me. I also hope that the quality of writings collected here will help all of us arrive at a more balanced judgment of Dobie’s literary merit — which in the end is far greater than he’s previously been given credit for.”
Davis certainly achieves his ambition in this edited collection of Dobie stories. The stories here present Dobie at his best, and cast a kind of magic spell on the reader, carrying one to a time long gone, to gather around campfires with storytellers.
The stories presented in this curated book are fun to read, a mixture of adventures, histories, essays and biographies — and are a great introduction to the spirit and talents of Dobie.
J. Frank Dobie died in 1964, only a few days after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House. Returning home, he simply went to his room to take a nap, slipping away in his sleep. He and his wife, Bertha, are buried in Austin at the Texas State Cemetery.
“The Essential J. Frank Dobie,” edited by Davis, is a great introduction to Dobie’s writing, and I heartily recommend it to you.
Wolfmueller’s Books at 229 Earl Garrett St. in downtown Kerrville is hosting a book signing for Davis today from 4 to 6 p.m. Copies of his book are available for reservation now at Wolfmueller’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.