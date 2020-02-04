Winter weather will return during the day today.
A very cold polar airmass will dive across Texas during the day. Models have this frontal boundary pushing through the area between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
I want to caution you that this front MAY move faster than advertised, so be prepared for temperatures to be colder after school and after work than it was when you left home in the morning hours.
The arrival of the cold front makes the forecast rather challenging today. We could warm into the 70s and lower 80s ahead of the front, but it will turn colder with temperatures in the 50s by sunset. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible near the cold front. Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph once the front arrives.
Sharply colder weather conditions move across the area overnight. Models show showers developing as a system approaches the area from the west.
Most computer models show lows around 33 degrees Tuesday night, but I want to stress that it may be colder than that.
If we reach 32 degrees, there is a risk for ice across the area Wednesday morning. This favors areas north and west of Kerrville, but may include Kerr County as well.
Snow or sleet will be possible toward daybreak. Lows end up between 30 and 35 degrees with wind chills in the teens and 20s Wednesday morning.
Cloudy skies continue Wednesday with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs remain in the lower to middle 30s throughout the day. North winds will make it feel colder. We could have travel issues Wednesday, especially for areas north of Kerrville.
If we see snowfall, it will be most likely Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening before this system tracks east of our area by daybreak Thursday.
Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Precipitation should come to an end, and Thursday should be in the 50s as sunshine returns.
