Joe Herring comments that the Kerrville city council has dealt with short term rentals for the entire length of his tenure so far on the council. It was his suggestion at the Tuesday meeting that the ordinance should be approved on the first reading, with some changes, so that it can be finalized at the next council meeting in December.
The Kerrville City Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 2022-30, dealing with permitting and inspections for short term rentals at the Tuesday regular meeting. It was not without some discussion and requests for changes from city staff to the document.
The ad hoc committee, appointed by members of the council, met during the month of October to discuss changes and improvements to the original ordinance. Among the changes made was the removal from the ordinance of the term bed and breakfast, a change in the response time for complaints from two hours to “a reasonable time,” the 250 foot limit between short term rentals, and included a statement to address the grandfathered properties to read “designated operator provides evidence to the city that their property was in use as a short term rental prior to Oct. 1, 2019.” The committee also inserted a 10-day period for warnings issued against the operator for time to respond, and have the opportunity to appeal.
