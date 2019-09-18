West Kerr County residents turned out Wednesday evening to support the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors during the annual homecoming parade and pep rally. The Warriors will face Center Point on Friday evening for the annual homecoming game, with kickoff set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Above, members of the ITM Warriors varsity team ride a fire truck in Wednesday night’s parade. At right, the Ingram varsity and junior varsity volleyball girls ride a float in the homecoming parade. See page 6A for more parade and pep rally photos.
