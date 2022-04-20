John F. Aceti, author of seven books, will host a signing of his most recent work, “Profiles of Leadership,” published by Amazon, at the EntertainMART, 501 Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23.
The book features nine women and nine men from the Hill Country who share their stories of success in the business and professional world. They also share strategies for people who are starting new jobs or for those who have made a career change.
