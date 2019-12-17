A 30-year-old Kerrville woman who did prison time in 2017 for possessing methamphetamine has been indicted on another felony drug charge.
Staci Renae Savala, who was jailed Saturday, faces charges of evidence tampering and second degree felony drug possession, punishable by as much as 10 years and 20 years in prison, respectively. Each charge also is punishable by a fine as high as $10,000.
Savala is accused of possessing between 4 and 400 grams of THC and trying to hide the drug on Sept. 11, according to the indictments made available Monday. The charges are enhanced due to a prior conviction on the charge of fraudulent possession of a prescription drug. She was convicted of that offense in 2012 by a 340th District judge in Tom Green County, according to the indictments.
Savala pleaded no contest to misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2008 and was sentenced to six months in prison in 2017 for possessing less than 1 gram of meth.
She was released from the county jail Sunday on bonds totaling $25,000, according to jail records.
