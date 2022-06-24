On Saturday, June 25, the Doyle Community Center will host a clinic featuring the Kerrville Public Utility Board, presenting weatherization techniques. The Center will also provide lunch for attendees, with hot dogs, chips and a drink. The clinic starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
Battling hot (and cold) weather is a constant for homeowners. Keeping the hot weather out in the summer and the cold weather out in the winter is not easy, but the Kerrville Public Utility Board has some hints to help. It will host a clinic at the Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
KPUB will conduct informational seminars on how to weatherize the home to prevent hot weather getting in and to save on electrical bills. The first 50 guests to arrive will receive a complimentary home weatherization kit to help with that process.
