Anyone who has ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a police officer or wants to know more about the on-scene and behind-the-scenes operations of the Kerrville Police Department is invited to enroll in the Citizen Police Academy.
The Citizen Police Academy is designed to give the citizens of the city of Kerrville and the surrounding area a working knowledge of the Kerrville Police Department.
The course consists of 12 classes instructed by personnel from various divisions of the department. Although the course has a particular emphasis on patrol, it also covers a variety of topics, such as criminal investigations, evidence, traffic, special operations unit and communications. Each student also will be given the opportunity to ride with a patrol officer during a tour of duty.
Class No. 25, which is offered free of charge, will meet once a week, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Aug. 15, in the Training Room at the Kerrville Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker St. The class will graduate Nov. 7.
To attend the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy, interested individuals must meet certain criteria and complete the necessary application and release forms. A criminal history and background investigation will be conducted on each applicant.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and live within Kerr County, and not have been convicted of a Class B Misdemeanor or higher criminal offense.
After completing the course, applicants are invited be become members of the Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.
Application are available online at www.kerrvillepd.org under Community Services or can be picked up at the duty desk at the Kerrville Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker St.
For more information, contact Sgt. Jonathan Lamb at 830-258-1371.
Those selected to attend will be notified.
