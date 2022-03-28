Schreiner University has announced its annual Texas Writers Conference and the Coffeehouse Series performance by Christopher “Rooster” Martinez, and both events will be free and open to the public.
The events will take place on April 13, with the Texas Writers Conference held from 3-5 p.m. in the Junkin Family Ministry Center on the Schreiner campus, and the Coffeehouse Series performance, which will be from 7-9 p.m. at the Trailhead Beer Garden outdoor stage at Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd.
