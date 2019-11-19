If anything, the Kerr County Commissioners Court was resolute in its message that it did the right thing by closing the county’s animal shelter on Saturdays, and they were sometimes defiant in front of more than 120 people who attended a special meeting of the court on Monday night at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
After deciding to close the shelter on Saturdays, saying it was a cost savings move, the commissioners have been assailed by volunteers, animal lovers and others about the decision, which appears to have been first discussed in closed session last month.
“We all know we have a problem,” County Judge Rob Kelly said. “A lot of people in this room are upset about the decision we made. We just scratched the surface. We had a personnel crisis that we had to deal with. You see our animal control officers here? These are people. They’re your neighbors and friends.”
In an effort to assuage some of those concerns from residents about the decision, the commissioners decided to hold Monday’s special meeting, but they were also met with plenty of emotion and anger.
At one point in the meeting, speaker Suzy Purcell drew applause from the audience when she advocated for the removal of the commissioners based on the decision.
“I am willing to pursue an appropriate recall action if Kerr County leadership stubbornly remains so out of touch with the desires of Kerr County citizens,” Purcell said. “Kerr County needs forward leadership now.”
As the meeting drew to a close, Purcell and several others were incensed when the commissioners didn’t seem to have an answer about a new volunteer policy, before Kelly said they had it worked out and it was being written by Animal Services Director Reagan Givens.
That drew an incredulous response from some in the room, who shouted back to the commissioners: “You approved a policy before you wrote it?”
There was no mention if the commissioners voted on a volunteer policy. The policy is expected to have a three-day advance notice before volunteering, but speakers complained that no one had seen the policy.
Before any of the approximately 30 speakers spoke, the commissioners ran through some of their rationale for making the decision that has angered so many.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz said the county’s mission needed to be focused on state-mandated rabies control and other public safety issues with animal control. Letz, who is the liaison between the court and the animal services department, said the county is not in a financial position to support adoptions.
Letz presented the county’s staffing challenges, especially with compensatory time, and the amount of time county staff has to respond to a large number of emails. However, all of the county commissioners said animal activists were causing stress to the animal services staff with abusive comments on social media.
“It’s getting out of hand,” Commissioner Harley Belew said. “It’s getting threatening.”
When the speakers commenced, they wasted no time chastising the county for its decision, citing flawed statistics on adoptions, a secretive process to make the decision and an elimination of Saturday hours to the detriment of volunteers. One of the initial rationales was that the Saturday schedule wasn’t being utilized, but the shelter was only open for about two hours on the weekend.
A consensus among those speaking focused on keeping the shelter open on Saturdays for at least four hours and utilizing volunteers more effectively.
“What a slap in the face for volunteers to be told they must give a three-day notice before volunteering at the KCAS facility,” speaker Brenda Hughes said. “Who’s bright idea was it to close the doors on the one day most volunteers can serve?”
At times, the speeches were emotional, and nearly every speaker was cheered by the audience. Kelly granted significant leeway in allowing speakers to go over the 3-minute time limit, and many took full advantage.
“I thought there was a good exchange of ideas,” said Kelly, adding they expected about 200 people to attend the meeting.
Commissioners also made a pitch to form a nonprofit group that could help manage adoptions and rescues, easing the burden on county staff.
Commissioners said they plan to have another public meeting early next year to give another update about where they stand with the shelter.
Congratulations and many thanks to the folks who showed up at the CC meeting and voiced opposition. I wonder if they feel like the CC’s are arrogant, and have the attitude that Kerr County is their personal property? If so, it really should come as no surprise, as the CC have never been confronted like this before. Our local Republican Party just rubberstamps anything the all Republican CC does, and one can imagine how out of touch and empowered the CC’s have become from decades of this treatment. It is so bad, our County Judge Rob Kelly (Steve Canty’s former plaintiff lawyer) ran on the assertion that God himself had selected him, and groomed him to be County Judge his entire life. Unfortunately this is not a joke, and to add insult to injury, he was elected. Nothing will change until Dems start block voting in the Republican Primary. It they do this, they can swing about half of the local elections. This is the only way to cause change locally. Politics start at home. Until the GOB are rooted out of local government, nothing will change in Kerr County.
