A vehicle reported stolen out of Travis County was found in Kerrville, according to police.
The investigation began about 8:20 p.m. June 8, when a Kerrville police officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of Hunt Street after someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
Via phone, an officer made contact with a man in another county’s jail who said he owned the vehicle, according to KPD spokesman Chuck Bocock. The man told the officer that someone he knew had taken the vehicle from him at gunpoint and, before he could report the incident, he was arrested. It’s not clear what he was arrested for.
“The victim advised the vehicle was stolen in Travis County so the report was forwarded to their jurisdiction,” Bocock said in an email. “The vehicle was processed and impounded.”
