Center Point’s Crossing Street may get an upgrade if the Kerr County Commissioners Court approves a construction contract for some road construction during Monday’s regular meeting.
WHY
Heavy rainfall and flooding over the years has caused severe damage to the south side of the street just below Lions Park Dam.
If the commissioners approve the contract with Rojas Concrete, the street will get drainage repairs and reinforced concrete pavement. It will cost about $11,200.
ROAD CLOSURE
Crossing Street would be closed from Skyview Road to Center Point River Road from Aug. 26 until Sept. 30.
WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING
Also at the meeting, commissioners will have a public hearing for the proposed Kerr County and Lateral Roads 2019 tax rate. The proposed rate is the same as last year at $0.515 per $100 of property valuation.
Commissioners also will consider approving the Central Counting Station Personnel, a memorandum of understanding between the American Red Cross and Kerr County Emergency Management for Mass Care Services, dental updates for county employees, Kerr Central Appraisal District Board of Directors nominees and the long range construction project committee.
IF YOU GO
The meeting is at 9 a.m. Mondayat the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
Log In
