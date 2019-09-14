Healing Hearts Fiesta — the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary’s annual style show and auction — is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Highway 27, Kerrville.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. for silent auction bidding and boutique shopping. The silent auction will offer a variety of unique art pieces, jewelry and antiques from the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary Thrift Store, as well as items specifically created or donated by local businesses.
Raffle tickets also will be available for the “Barrel of Fine Wines” and more.
A fiesta lunch will be served at 11 a.m., catered by Mamacita’s. During lunch, auxiliary members and children from the Youth Ranch will model in the style show, featuring quality items from the Thrift Store. The Style Show clothing also will be available for sale after lunch in the boutique.
One of the highlights of the Healing Hearts Fiesta is the live auction. Auction items often include travel packages, celebrity items, jewelry and artwork.
The Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary is an independent organization that supports the work and mission of the Hill Country Youth Ranch. Established in 1977, the ranch is a nonprofit organization licensed by the Texas Department of Family/Protective Services that helps restore and redeem the lives of abused and abandoned children through healing, growth and building trust.
The Hill Country Youth Ranch is home to boys and girls across three campuses in Ingram and Leakey with family-style homes, K-12 charter schools, recreational activities and the arts, and a strong family of alumni and friends.
All proceeds from the Healing Hearts Fiesta will benefit the Hill Country Youth Ranch Scholarship, Transitional and Residential Education Funds.
Individual tickets are $45, HCYRA member tables are $350 and Partners of the Ranch tables are $500. For tickets or to reserve a table, contact Whitney Henderson at 832-493-2868 or whits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.