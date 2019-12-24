A 48-year-old Kerrville man was jailed recently on suspicion of dealing marijuana twice.
Jail records indicate Shaen Allen Patterson was arrested Dec. 19 following recent indictments. According to the indictments, he delivered ¼ of an ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana on Sept. 13 and 29.
Patterson was released Dec. 20 on bonds totaling $20,000, according to jail records
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.