A 25-year-old Kerrville man with three DWI convictions and a pending felony DWI charge has been accused of driving drunkenly again.
Luke Patrick Brady, whose previous convictions appear to have originated elsewhere, was arrested by a Kerrville police officer early Wednesday after a traffic stop. About 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, the officer saw a vehicle for speeding and weaving and stopped the car at a convenience store in the 300 block of Junction Highway, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Brady, who reportedly displayed symptoms of impairment. Brady was arrested after failing a sobriety test, Lamb said.
“A blood search warrant was issued by a judge and following the taking of a blood sample, Brady was transported to the jail and booked,” Lamb said.
Brady was convicted of DWI on Jan. 27, 2014, Oct. 14, 2015, and Nov. 19, 2019, according to Lamb. He posted a $1,000 and appears to have been transferred to serve a state jail sentence, but no details of that felony conviction were immediately available.
