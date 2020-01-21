Racial profiling in police activities during 2019 is the main topic of discussion at tonight’s regularly scheduled Ingram City Council meeting.
According to information from Ingram Police Department Chief Byron Griffin, police departments are required to report racial profiling data to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and the governing body of their area — in this case, city council.
During 2019, Ingram officers made 1,215 stops; in 1,212 of those cases, the police officers reportedly did not know the race of the person before stopping them. The majority of the stops were for moving traffic violations.
The races/ethnicities of those stopped breaks down as follows, according to a report from the Ingram Police Department:
White: 1,007
Hispanic or Latino: 184
Black: 22
Asian or Pacific Islander: 2
Alaska Native/American Indian: 0
Additionally, 734 of the stopped were male and 481 were female.
The meeting is 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas 39.
