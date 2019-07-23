Ahead of Kerrville lies a lengthening path.
At the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Kerrville City Council approved the development of another section to join the River Trail.
The segment, called the downtown extension, would start around the G Street trail head area, run along downtown and connect to the Riverside Nature Center, said Ashlea Boyle, the director of parks and recreation.
“The exact route needs to be determined and further evaluated,” Boyle said.
Already in progress is another extension that will join Schreiner University to the trail. Council approved that extension in January; bids for the project’s funding are under review.
Boyle said extending the River Trail through points of interest — such as the university or the downtown area — fits with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which is a plan that guides the development of Kerrville in the next 30 years.
One member of the public present at the meeting, Bruce Stracke, said that he is excited about how much quality of life the River Trail brings to the town.
“I just want to remind everybody about the beauty of the River Trail and our river,” Stracke said. “We see the city finally embracing the river hopefully in a way that’s respectful.”
Council member Judy Eychner, Place 3, said she was especially supportive of the extension because of what it means to residents and their dogs. She has some friends whose dog recently had cancer.
“The time had come when they had to put her down,” Eychner said. “She loved to walk on the River Trail, so the last thing they did before they put her to sleep was take her for a walk on the River Trail. It affects even our animals.”
The trail is five miles long, but with the additions now in progress, it will grow to be six.
In order for the project to actually go into effect, the city would need an easement acquisition, said Boyle.
City staff and council did not discuss cost estimates or acquiring specific property or easements at the meeting.
Also approved at the meeting was an agreement between the city government and the Texas Water Development Board for a grant of $500,000, which the city will use for a water system project; a road construction project that will cost more than $313,000; a mutual aid agreement with the Ingram Police Department; and scheduling a special Nov. 5 election for ordinance changes.
The council also received a monthly financial update, an update on various capital improvements projects and an update on improvements to the city’s Development Services office.
