On Thursday, a 59-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
County records indicate Michelle Marie McGougan was arrested by a Kerrville police officer and released the same day on a $1,500 bond.
In a separate case on Saturday, a Kerrville police officer arrested 36-year-old Jose Simon Morales Jr. on suspicion of DWI with a child passenger, which is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under Texas law. Morales, a Kerrville man, was released Sunday on a $7,500 bond.
In another case, records indicate that on Sunday, Kerrville police arrested 27-year-old Justin Shane Wickware on suspicion of DWI. He was released Sunday on a $2,000 bond.
No further information was immediately available about the incidents.
On Saturday, 26-year-old Efrain Arispe was jailed on suspicion of DWI. He also was accused by the Kerrville Police Department of possessing drug paraphernalia. DWI usually is a class B misdemeanor, but because Arispe is accused of having a blood alcohol level of .15 or more, he may be charged with a class A misdemeanor.
Arispe was released the same day on a $1,500 bond. More details about the incident were not immediately available.
Arispe’s place of residence isn’t clear, as his booking record only contains the state jail where he resided since Aug. 24, 2018, after he was sent there for violating a probation agreement. He was sentenced to probation in 2016 for assaulting a public servant — namely, a Kerrville police officer, whose arm Arispe injured by trapping in a car window. The offense is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison under state law. On July 26, 2018, Judge N. Keith Williams sentenced Arispe to three years in prison for violating probation, but Arispe was released early on parole.
Efrain has been jailed 10 times in Kerr County since 2011, according to county records, on charges of evading arrest, theft, failure to identify, vandalism, possessing a prohibited weapon — a switchblade, possessing or delivery of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.
