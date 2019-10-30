There's still time to cast an early vote for this fall's 2019 constitutional amendment election.
Early balloting for voters of all precincts continues daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this Friday at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St. in Kerrville and at the Kerr County Courthouse Ingram Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?
There are 10 separate constitutional amendment propositions, as well as some amendments to the Kerrville charter. In addition, residents living in the Comfort Independent School District will vote in favor or against a $37.7 million bond issue for the construction of school facilities.
For information specific to an individual’s ballot based on where they live, visit vote411.org.
Images of local sample ballots are available at co.kerr.tx.us/elections.
ELECTION DAY
Voting on Nov. 5 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Since voter turnout is usually lower for constitutional amendment elections, several polling precincts have been consolidated into four distinct precincts for this election:
Precinct 1: (101, 107, 109, 113, 118, 119) – River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker St., Kerrville
Precinct 2: (202, 211, 215, 220) – Union Church, 101 Travis St., Kerrville
Precinct 3: (303, 308, 312, 314) – Cailloux City Center, 910 Main St., Kerrville
Precinct 4: (404, 405, 406, 410, 416, 417) – Kerr County Courthouse Ingram Annex, 3350 Junction Highway, Ingram
Before heading to the polls, remember that law now dictates that all voters are required to show photo identification in order to vote in any Texas election.
Election results will be posted after 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 on the county’s website.
For questions about voting, visit the Kerr County Elections Office in Suite 124 on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St. or contact Bob Reeves, voter registrar, at 830-792-2242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.