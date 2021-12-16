The Kerrville Police Department is warning residents of a scammer who claims to be with the Dietert Center.
“We've learned that someone has been calling local seniors, claiming to be from the Dietert Center and attempting to get credit card information from them by claiming their credit card or Dietert membership is expired,” reads a Wednesday news release from KPD. “Fortunately, the people called recognized these calls as a scam attempt and did not give out their credit card information. The Dietert center will never renew memberships over the phone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.