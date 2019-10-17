The local veterans center will be hosting a job fair in November to help connect employers with qualified candidates.
All jobseekers will be welcome from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 event at the Hill Country Veteran Center, 411 Meadowview Lane, said Gary Powers, who organized the event.
“Come dressed for getting hired,” Powers said. “If they can come dressed to be hired and come prepared with resumes — I really want to see as many people hired as possible, because a lot of these companies seem like they really want to hire people.”
The following employers will be on site seeking applicants: U.S. Veterans Administration, Coca-Cola, The Kerrville Daily Times, Equip, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Walmart, U.S. Navy, Texas Workforce Commission, Edgewater Care Center, Mo-Ranch, Vocational Rehab, Buck Valley Trucking, Mini-Mart and Bandera ISD.
