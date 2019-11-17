Kerrville Independent School District officials were well prepared Thursday evening to present a plan to address the disappointing state rating B.T Wilson Sixth Grade School received at the end of last school year.
Judging by the large display of cookies, the low parent turnout was not expected.
About 10 community members were present, only six were there on behalf of current students. That did not deter B.T Wilson Principal Tana Althaus from presenting the details of the school’s 2020 plan for success.
In her first year as principal, Althaus admitted that in comparison to other schools in the same category, “we have areas for growth.”
Althaus spent most of the meeting focused on data, but it was clear her passion for the students and their input is the daily motivation for change on campus.
She meets with a random group of students frequently to get their perspective and reminds them to “be like B.T.” the school’s namesake, a dedicated educator, a distinctive leader, a talented musician and a devoted family man.
“You can’t teach a kid until they know they are loved,” said Althaus.
To understand the data and how they arrived at such a low rating, a team of educators over an intense two days of reflection identified past barriers to success.
B.T. Wilson received a D letter grade from the Texas Education Agency when the results were released in August. The school scored 63 out of 100 possible points in the grading system released by the state. KISD, however, earned a B grade for its overall performance.
The two areas where B.T. Wilson was noted to struggle were a hesitation to embrace change and a lack of focus on how to use data to adjust teaching practices.
“Change is not comfortable,” said Althaus. “We are constantly monitoring in-the-moment data, formal and informal, and making informed decisions.”
Relying on data and plenty of discussion, Althaus outlined the ongoing plan to lay a foundation for improvement and then build on the data and evidence to support the students.
School administrators are already witnessing measurable changes that they anticipate sharing in January when all the data is available.
“So far, we have seen some great highlights that we are excited about,” said Althaus.
Parents of students at B.T. Wilson are encouraged to participate in the ongoing school survey.
