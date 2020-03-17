A 28-year-old Kerrville man wanted on six charges, including felonies, is being held in the Kerr County jail.
An officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Isidro Gutierrez Benitez on March 14 on the active warrants, which include four accusations of violating probation, and two counts of felony assault.
The new assault charges are from an alleged incident last year. An indictment accuses Benitez of choking a woman and slamming her head into a car door early November 2019.
Benitez is on probation after pleading guilty to charges in 2016, which include two counts of felony assault and two counts of evading arrest.
Benitez was accused of evading arrest as the DPS officer tried to apprehend him on March 14. He was in the county jail as of Tuesday on bonds totaling at least $80,000.
