Frances Remschel Blair was dear to the hearts of many who came through the Kerrville Independent School District system, according to her sons Richard and Donald.
“Frances Remschel Blair was a dedicated career educator who had a tremendous influence on all who came through her classroom,” the sons wrote in a tribute to her.
That’s why the Kerrville Public School Foundation made a new endowed memorial fund honoring Blair, who taught for 27 years in the district and 39 years in total.
The Frances Remschel Blair Grant Memorial Fund will be used to provide annual teaching grants for KISD classrooms. Blair’s family members made a significant initial contribution to the fund.
Blair was born in Kerrville and is a product of Kerrville public schools. During her time at Tivy High School, she served as editor of The Antler, earned athletic letters and was named Student of the Year.
After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin and teaching in Austin for a year, she moved to California,
where she met her husband, Don, who served in the U.S. Air Force.
When Don retired from the Air Force in 1968, the family moved back to Kerrville.
Blair taught at Tivy Elementary, Tivy Upper Elementary and Nimitz Elementary before retiring in 1995.
Donations to the Frances Remschel Blair Grant Memorial Fund can be made online at
kpsf.net/donate or by mail to: Kerrville Public School Foundation, 1009 Barnett St, Kerrville, TX 78028.
For more information on the fund or the KPSF, contact KPSF Executive Director Evelyn Nelson at 830-257-9282.
