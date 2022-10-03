American hairless terrier Stevie Wonder of the Pup Squad, a group of dogs that attend public events to educate the public on pets, is accompanied by his owner, Kellye Townsend, at the inaugural Fur Ball at the Museum of Western Art on Saturday.
Mary Ellen Cook, a volunteer with Kerrville Pets Alive! and an animal foster, greets attendees at the Fur Ball on Saturday with her Chihuahua and Chiweenie mixes, clockwise from bottom, mother Desiree, son Dewey and father Diego.
American hairless terrier Stevie Wonder of the Pup Squad, a group of dogs that attend public events to educate the public on pets, is accompanied by his owner, Kellye Townsend, at the inaugural Fur Ball at the Museum of Western Art on Saturday.
Bear, a Rottweiler mix, is all dressed up for the inaugural Fur Ball on Saturday at the Museum of Western Art. Owner Diane Thornton is a volunteer with Kerrville Pets Alive!.
Mary Ellen Cook, a volunteer with Kerrville Pets Alive! and an animal foster, greets attendees at the Fur Ball on Saturday with her Chihuahua and Chiweenie mixes, clockwise from bottom, mother Desiree, son Dewey and father Diego.
Attendees at the inaugural Fur Ball included, from left, D.J. Hyman, Skylar Hyman, Somer Tinsley, Wade Tinsley and Andie Paine with Tinsley Real Estate, one of the sponsors of the event.
Musician Kevin McCormick provided dinner music at the Fur Ball on Saturday evening.
Karen Guerrero, left, president of the board for Kerrville Pets Alive!, attends the Fur Ball with her daughters, Grace, center, and Quency, on Saturday.
Attendee Maggie Megee sports a mouse in her collar at the first-ever Fur Ball on Saturday at the Museum of Western Art. Proceeds from the event benefits Kerrville Pets! Alive programs.
Saturday was the first-even Fur Ball, a fundraising event that benefits Kerrville Pets Alive.
Volunteers with Kerrville Pets Alive! are ready for the Fur Ball at the Museum of Western Art on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.