A 38-year-old Kerrville woman was in the county jail Monday on accusations of felony drug dealing and violating bond on a pending charge of using someone else’s debit card without consent.
Court records indicate Laura Lynn Lowrey, arrested Monday for the 17th time in Kerr County, was accused of dealing from 4 to 200 grams of a penalty 1 drug, which may be methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin.
Lowrey was sentenced to a year in prison in 2011 for possessing less than 1 gram of heroin and violating probation on the charge of possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine. She was given concurrent jail sentences for misdemeanor drug possession charges. She served county jail time in 2009 for violating probation on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
Lowrey’s full bond had not been set as of Monday afternoon, although it may be at least $20,000, according to jail records.
