A Kerr County Grand Jury indictment names as many as five men in a conspiracy to commit a string of thefts last year, including the burglary of two police vehicles and the theft of a firearm from a former Kerr County-area district attorney.
Dawson David Fuller, 19, who was arrested less than two weeks ago, is named in an indictment along with Christian Moreno, Marcus Garmon, Tiger Brietling, and an unnamed fifth man, who law enforcement is still trying to ascertain the identity of. The suspects are alleged to have been involved with the theft of seven firearms and two vehicles in fall 2018.
Fuller, who lives in Argyle, was released the same day of his arrest on bonds totaling $85,000.
Fuller is accused in the indictment of stealing a rifle magazine and body armor from a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in November 2018; and of stealing a jacket from a Texas Department of Public
Safety vehicle a day later.
He’s also accused of stealing a firearm belonging to Amos or Courtney Barton. Amos Barton was the 198th District Attorney from 2008-12. All five men are accused by the grand jury indictment of trying to sell the weapons.
Fuller is set to be arraigned on Aug. 22. He has 24 pending felonies and misdemeanors as of Sunday, including:
• One count of felony marijuana possession
• One count of misdemeanor marijuana possession
• Six counts of misdemeanor vehicle burglary
• Three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief
• One count of felony organized crime
• Two counts of felony evidence tampering
• Seven counts of felony theft of a firearm
• Two counts of felony theft
• One count of taking wildlife resources
The charge related to wildlife resources stems from an accusation by the Kerrville Police Department that Fuller illegally killed a deer.
According to police, an officer was called to the 900 block of Tomahawk Trail at 7:14 a.m. Nov. 4, 2018, after a report of illegal hunting from the roadway.
The caller told officers he saw a silver Dodge pickup moving slowly in front of his home and a white-tailed buck grazing across the street. A few moments later, he heard a gunshot and saw the driver of the pickup check on the deer and then drive away.
While the officer was speaking to the caller, a silver Doge pickup passed by, presumably to check on the deer, and the officer followed. The driver of the Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign and was stopped by police in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Drive.
The driver, Dawson Fuller, was detained. Reports show that a search of the truck yielded a loaded .223 semi-automatic rifle, two loaded pistol magazines, loose ammunition, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and a county constable’s jacket that was reported stolen from another county.
While speaking to Fuller, the officer realized the man had marijuana inside his mouth as if he had been chewing it, according to police.
Fuller said he was on probation out of Tarrant County and was arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department for burglary of a habitation earlier this year.
Fuller was placed under arrest and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and evidence tampering.
