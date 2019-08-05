Phillip and Marianne Christian had never seen a tiny house in person before.
On Saturday, along with hundreds of others, the Christians got their first chance to see a tiny house — about 450-square feet — up close and personal at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
With some head nodding and some wows, Phillip and Marianne made their way through one of the two tiny houses on display by Stone Canyon, which has developed a residential area of tiny homes in Fredericksburg and two other southern states.
Their reaction?
“Impressive,” Phillip said.
“I could really see this as a second home,” said Marianne.
That seemed to be the consensus of visitors who flocked to Saturday’s Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo to see the homes by Stone Canyon and by Boerne-based builder Hill Country Tiny Houses.
“We are really happy to have tiny homes here,” Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Walt Koenig said. “I think it’s a great new housing concept. It could address both our needs for vacation
rentals but also affordable and sustainable housing.”
The trend toward smaller, along with sustainable, has been ongoing and a 2018 survey by the National Association of Home Builders found that 45 percent of Baby Boomers would consider living in a tiny home. Now, that survey goes up with a younger demographic, and 63 percent of millennials said they would consider making that move.
Tiny homes have become so popular that plans, along with some models, are being sold on Amazon — some starting as low $7,000. The models on display in Kerrville were considerably more expensive -- some starting at $100,000.
Stone Canyon owner Burl Outlaw, along with his partner Mickey Poole, envision higher-end communities sprouting up, especially those who want to enjoy the outdoors. Outlaw’s vision is not only a high-end inside experience but one that also embraces outdoors with ample decks and outdoor living spaces.
For Shari Snyder, who co-founded Hill Country Tiny Houses with her husband, Todd, the experience has taken her onto to cable television’s HGTV, and she certainly wowed visitors with their take on a tiny house that includes full-sized appliances and two slide-out compartments that expand the square footage of the home, which looks similar to a traditional fifth-wheel travel trailer.
‘It’s really fun to stand here and see the reaction of their faces,” Snyder said.
All three models boasted lots of surprises, custom features and living spaces that were surprisingly robust considering the square footage.
“I was expecting something a lot more claustrophobic,” said Phillip Christian, who is from Ingram. “But it’s not.”
However, to live in a tiny house requires a measure of sacrifice.
“The two of us probably could,” Phillip said. “I think two people could live comfortably in here, and still have room for people to come (over).”
