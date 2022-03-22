Jeremy McGee, 48, of Kerrville, was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning, according to Boerne police.
McGee had parked his truck in the right-hand, eastbound shoulder of Interstate 10 in the 38500 block, near mile marker 538, and was outside his truck “for unknown reasons,” according to a press release from the Boerne Police Department.
