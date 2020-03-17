The National Weather Service is reporting a chance of storms tonight in Kerrville, mostly after 1 a.m., and then likely thunderstorms on Wednesday.
The chance of precipitation is 80 percent tonight with temperatures as low as 63, according to the NWS, with 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain. If a storm develops, it could produce hail and strong wind gusts along with frequent lightning and locally heavy downpours, according to staff meteorologist Cary Burgess.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, mostly before 7 a.m., and then again that night after 1 a.m. Temperatures are expected in the high seventies during the day on Wednesday and in the low 60s that night.
