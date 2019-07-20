Summer is here, and many area residents are faced with how to stay cool and hydrated.
The Salvation Army of Kerrville Social Services Office, at 855 Hays St., is distributing free box fans to individuals with medical conditions, the elderly or families with young children.
Box fans will be distributed as items are available.
“As temperatures exceed 100 degrees, the Salvation Army of Kerrville reminds residents to stay cool and remain hydrated,” a spokeswoman for the Salvation Army said in a press release.
To find out about obtaining a fan, or to help with donations, contact The Salvation Army Social Services office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.